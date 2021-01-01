Odoch: Express FC have worked on finishing ahead of UPDF FC clash

The Red Eagles assistant reveals their readiness to score goals when they travel to play away in a league fixture

Express FC assistant coach James Odoch is confident they have sharpened their strike force as they prepare to face UPDF FC in a Ugandan Premier League match on Tuesday.

The Red Eagles will make the short trip to Bombo Military Stadium to face UPDF in their second last away league game of the first round.

Express, who have gone 12 games unbeaten and are the only side yet to lose a match in the top-tier, are searching for their fourth away win of the campaign which will help them to stretch their lead to four points at the summit of the 16-team table.

Ahead of the match, coach Odoch said despite missing some of their key players due to injury and suspensions, they have prepared well for the fixture and especially worked on their strike problems which was a let down in previous matches.

“First of all we have a few injuries like our key player Arthur Kiggundu which is a setback but the focus is on, tomorrow’s [Tuesday’s] game won’t be easy because the opponents [UPDF] lost 6-1 [vs KCCA FC],” Odoch told the club’s official website.

“So they will want to come all out but we have prepared well especially our finishing, we know we have to score more which we’ve worked on already.”

Express midfielder Ivan Mayanja has confirmed the players’ readiness to face UPDF by stating: “Our preparations have been great; all the players are ready for Tuesday.

“We’ve worked on our finishing because our focus against UPDF will be scoring, the coaches have done their part and all that is left to do is win the game.”

Express coach Wasswa Bbosa will need to ring some changes to his squad due to a number of injuries picked up in the previous game since left-back Kiggundu has been ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up a partial tear ligament on his left leg during the 1-0 win over Busoga United, however, Sadiq Ssekyembe is expected to be fill the void.

Another player likely to miss the clash is pacey midfielder Charles Musiige, who picked up a gluteus strain in the same game.

The two sides have met 20 times in the history of the league with the Red Eagles picking up 10 wins compared to UPDF’s seven.