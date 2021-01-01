Odoch: Express FC assistant coach sure of win against unbeaten Wakiso Giants

Both teams have not tasted defeat in the Ugandan top-tier this season but the hosts believe they have what it takes to down their visitors

Express FC assistant coach James Odoch is confident his charges will get their third straight win in the Ugandan Premier League when they host Wakiso Giants at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

The tactician admits their opponents are not an easy team but remained positive of inflicting them with the first loss in the ongoing campaign.

"First of all we are done with our training and we are prepared for Friday's game," Odoch said ahead of the game.

"We are going to play a tricky team because they have not lost any game. On our part, we have won two consecutive games. So we need to fight hard to ensure we get our third consecutive win [in the league].

"They are a good team and well organised. They have young players and their strength is in the midfield. We will see how to overcome it.

"But I am sure on Friday we have a sure win because we have a home-ground advantage. We have the fans and the confidence as well; we will win."

Meanwhile, midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba is confident he will develop at the Red Eagles after joining from KCCA FC. The player has been used sparingly by the Kasasiro Boys but he is getting some play-time at his new team.

"I have fitted in quite easily with the rest of the group because of the good feeling and brotherhood I found beneath the whole squad," Mutyaba stated.

"I have struggled with my fitness and am not yet in the best shape. I need to continue working on my fitness and I know my time will come to get a run of games.

"Going by the conversations we have had with the coach; he has made me aware that I need to work harder and that gives me confidence.

"But I have to be in the best shape to help the team when the opportunity comes."

Coincidentally, both teams are unbeaten this season but it is the Red Eagles who have been more effective in front of the goal. They are placed in the third position with 19 points from the nine matches they have played.

The former champions have managed to get five wins, and four draws. They have scored 16 goals in the process and conceded six.

The visitors are placed in the 10th position with 11 wins that have come from a win and eight draws. They have scored 10 goals in the process and conceded nine.