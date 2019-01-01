Odisha FC's Josep Gombau - FC Goa will suffer if they do not have the ball

Gombau exuded confidence in his team as he believes that they can make it to the top four this season...

With just one win in their last five matches, Odisha FC are struggling in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) as they are placed seventh on the table.

But their coach Josep Gombau is not too worried about the league position of the team and he feels that his side has been playing good football.

"I think we have been playing good games. But it is true that this season the teams are more or less equal. Every game is a big fight. It is important now to see what we can do until the end of the season.

"Tomorrow is a big test against Goa. They have a fantastic team. They had a lot of difficulties at the start of the league with injuries and suspensions and yet they were at the top for a brief period. It will be a tough game."

When asked if his team can beat FC Goa away from home on Sunday, the Spanish boss replied, "Of course, we can beat Goa tomorrow. We have come here to get a result. We have all the respect but our aim is to get a result."

It must be noted that Gombau has only won three matches during his stint in India from 14 away games.

The former FC Barcelona youth coach remained hopeful of making it to the play-offs this season.

"It is all very equal. We are just four points off the play-off spots. Tomorrow if we win then, we will be on 12 points. We have to go game-by-game and give our best."

Gombau remained cautious ahead of facing FC Goa who are known to score goals for fun.

"I hope it will be an equal game. It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we don't make many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well. I hope it will be a good game. They will have to work a lot if they have to beat us."