Odion Ighalo: What does the season hold?

The Nigerian got little game time post-lockdown as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer relied heavily on a select few...but will that continue in 2020/21?

As recoveries go, Manchester United’s second half of the 2029/20 season was certainly impressive.

Having been, more or less, outsiders at the midway point to secure a Champions League spot via a top four finish, the Red Devils bounced back, in part aided by the inconsistency if the teams above them to end third with 66 points.

Still, the fact Man United were able to supplant a Leicester City side that were 11 points above them after 19 games was impressive. Strikingly, though, United’s final tally last term would have been enough for a top four finish in only one of the last 10 seasons – 2015/16. That year saw Leicester crowned champions in what was generally a poor campaign from all the top sides, so the Red Devils’ ‘achievement’ last season needs some perspective, regardless.

In the cup competitions, both at home and abroad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were eliminated in the semi-final. They fell to Manchester City, Chelsea and Sevilla in the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League respectively, leaving the Norwegian still without a trophy win at the Theatre of Dreams since taking charge.

How did Odion Ighalo fare amid the Premier League giants’ 2019/20 campaign and what’s possibly in store for the striker in 2020/21?

The story of last season

While many focused on Ighalo’s spell at boyhood club in the second part of last term, for obvious reasons in fairness, those observers tend to exclude his prolific time at Shanghai Shenhua in 2019 when talking about last season.

The former Watford striker netted 10 times in 17 appearances (15 starts) to end the campaign as the club’s second-highest scorer in the Chinese Super League.

This return probably put him in the conversation when Man United needed a stop-gap option up top after they missed out on primary target Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January.

With Marcus Rashford out injured, a temporary deal for the Nigerian was reasonable on Deadline Day as the Englishman was unlikely to return until late in the season. However, the coronavirus pandemic which saw football halted nearly worldwide put Ighalo in a tricky situation.

Despite thriving in the cup competitions—three goal contributions in Europe and two FA Cup strikes—before the sport’s suspension, the prolonged hiatus meant Rashford and United’s injured stars, including Paul Pogba, were going to return when football resumed.

This led to the prognosis that, despite the fanfare that met the striker’s loan extension to winter 2021, Ighalo wasn’t going to get ample game time in the Premier League (where he had barely featured before the lockdown) and probably in the cup games, too.

Indeed, Solskjaer, prioritising a top four hunt, relied heavily on a select few which saw the on-loan marksman get little action. He still scored in the Red Devils’ narrow 2-1 win over Norwich City and started in their return-leg 2-1 win over LASK, which saw United claim a 7-1 aggregate success.

However, there was a feeling that Ighalo and co. got a run out because of the Manchester side’s unassailable advantage from the first game and Ole would return to his preferred XI in the shortened knockout format in Germany.

Again, this was the case as the United boss reverted to his trusted players against FB Kobenhavn and eventual elimination by Sevilla in the last four.

Ultimately, it was a mixed time for the Nigerian. After a bright start, the return of Rashford and co. meant he was fighting a losing battle post-lockdown.

Ighalo’s story may have been different had the world not experienced a global pandemic. Unfortunately, we’ll never know.

Any transfer rumours?

None. Well, unless Ighalo terminates his loan deal in Manchester, he’s likely to stay on at the club he loves until January 31 at least.

One hope for 2020/21

That Solskjaer has realised the importance of effective rotation despite the desire to win every game. The United boss’ lack of rotation after football’s resumption nearly cost the Red Devils in their top four chase and, some might say, was responsible in some way to failure in the FA Cup and Europe.

If the 1999 Champions League winner trusts fringe players like Ighalo more, the striker will pull his weight, give his all for the club and hope to depart in January on a positive note.

One fear for 2020/21

The decision of Premier League clubs to abandon the five subs rule seemed bizarre when it was announced and it may have repercussions for players like Ighalo.

Given he didn’t play often from June, the 31-year-old may have to bide his time or wait for an injury to players in the forward positions before getting a run in the side.

If game time proves unattainable, Ighalo risks leaving Old Trafford with little glitz.

This would be a shame given his love for the club.

Prediction for 2020/21

With little movement by Manchester United so far in the transfer market, Donny van de Beek aside, there’s a feeling the Red Devils will add the necessary depth in forward areas in the coming weeks.

Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho remains the prime target and acquiring the talented England star’s signature or any wide attacker or out-and-out goalscorer means more competition for Ighalo.

The reversion to three subs doesn’t bode well for the West African, who, injuries to key forwards aside, may not play often in the final months of his temporary spell.

As for United, surely the Premier League top four race won’t be as poor it was last term.

Key additions are imperative, to add the necessary depth they sorely lacked in 19/20. Unless this is addressed, they risk finishing outside the Champions League spots for the fourth time in six seasons.