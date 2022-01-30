Odion Ighalo: Al Hilal sign Nigeria striker from Al Shabab

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo has joined reigning Asian champions Al Hilal from Al Shabab.

After completing his loan move to Manchester United, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer initially joined the Riyadh based outfit on February 4, 2021, on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He has now been snapped up by the Boss on an 18-month deal that will last until the summer of 2023. Ighalo’s arrival will see him replace French striker Bafetimbi Gomis who left the club recently.

“Those that leave everything in God’s hand will eventually see God’s hand in everything…New Chapter,” the former Watford star wrote on Instagram.

Prior to his move to the King Fahd International Stadium, Ighalo had waved goodbye to his former employers.

“Thank You Al Shabab FC. It was a pleasure.”

Under manager Leonardo Jardim, the 32-year-old is expected to form a lethal partnership with Mali striker Moussa Marega.

"I had a great time with Al Shabab and I thank the club management and fans for the love and support," Ighalo told BBC Sport Africa.

"It's a big honour to get a chance to play for the country's most successful club in Al Hilal.

"To play in the Asian Champions League against some of the continent's finest teams is also a huge attraction and I really can't wait.

"The ambition remains the same, which is to help the club to success in every competition we compete in.

"I have enjoyed moving to Saudi and every day here I realised that the league is at a competitive level."

Al Hilal are Saudi Arabia's most successful club with 17 league titles. They are also the reigning domestic champions and are holders of the Asian Champions League diadem.

Barring any challenges, Ighalo could make Al Hilal’s squad to the 2022 Fifa World Club Cup billed for Qatar.

Article continues below

After representing Nigeria at youth level where he captained the Flying Eagles to the 2009 (junior) Fifa World Cup in Egypt – the Lagos-born star made his senior cap on March 2015 against Uganda.

He played a crucial role as Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria finished third at the 2019 Afcon where he emerged as the highest goalscorer with five goals.

Ighalo was part of the country’s squad for Cameroon 2021 but he was stopped by former team Al Shabab.