Odhiambo to Sofapaka fans after Gor Mahia defeat: 'Be patient as I build team'

Sofapaka head coach Ken Odhiambo has urged the fans to be patient as he continues to build a competitive team for the ongoing campaign.

On Saturday, the 2009 Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium.

The lone goal was scored by Jules Ulimwengu in the 24th minute to ensure the former champions collected their fourth win in a row.

For Batoto ba Mungu, it was their third loss in five league matches, with one win and a draw.

Sofapaka punished for missing their chances

"Gor Mahia got their chance and utilized it, but we got numerous opportunities to score, unfortunately, we did not use them; we were not composed in front of the goal," Odhiambo told Goal after the game.

"We have to go back and work harder in training; we still haven't got an opportunity to train together. Gor Mahia have at least played in continental assignments and have been together for some time, but for us, it is not the case. Once we gel, no team will defeat us.

"Most of the things have been good on my players, but the biggest problem that I have to address is scoring. Because we dominated, made them sit back and relied on long balls, so yes, just calmness in front of the goal cost us."

Fans urged to be patient

The Nairobi-based charges have been unsettled by financial struggles which led to several players exiting.

This means the tactician had to field new players to help the youngsters who were left behind.

The Harambee Stars assistant coach has urged the fans to be patient as he works on stabilizing his charges.

"Now that the transfer window has been closed, we have no option but work with the players we have. And I am optimistic we will play as we did in the second half," Odhiambo added.

"Our fans should be patient as we build a team, but I am confident things will be okay soon."