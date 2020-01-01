Odey winner ends Amiens four-game winless run in Ligue 2

The Nigeria forward secured all three points for the Unicorns with his second goal in the French second division

Stephen Odey guided Amiens to a 1-0 victory over Dunkerque with his first-half goal in Tuesday's Ligue 2 encounter.

Odey's goal earned Oswald Tanchot’s men their first victory in over a month which dates back to a 2-0 win over Sochaux on October 26.

The 22-year-old scored the only goal at the Stade de la Licorne in the 13th minute and he was later replaced in the 70th minute.

Odey has now scored two goals in eight league appearances for Amiens since he moved to France on a season-long loan from Belgian club Genk in September.

A host of African players were also in action for the Unicorns which include DR Congo's Chadrac Akolo, Ivory Coast's Cheick Timite, Ghana's Nicholas Opoku, Senegal's Molla Wague and Benin’s Youssouf Assogba.

The victory moved Amiens two points behind 11th-placed Dunkerque as they continue their chase for an immediate return to Ligue 1 with 15 points after 13 matches, which leaves them 13th in the second division.

Odey has rediscovered his goalscoring boots in France having fired blanks after 11 games in the Belgian First Division A last campaign.

The Nigeria forward will hope to build on Tuesday's match-winning strike when Amiens visit Rodez for their next Ligue 2 match on Saturday.

Before travelling to Zurich for his first European adventure in 2017, Odey established himself as a goalscoring machine in the Nigerian top-flight with MFM

He was the second top scorer for the 2016-17 season with 18 goals behind former Lobi Stars striker Anthony Okpotu, who scored 19 goals.