Ochan: Vipers SC, URA FC interested in former AFC Leopards goalkeeper

The custodian is among five players whose contracts with the Kenyan giants ended in earlier this month

Former AFC Leopards goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has been linked with Uganda Premier League sides Vipers SC and Uganda Revenue Authority.

AFC Leopards announced the goalkeeper's contract ended on Friday and that is why he was not in the team that played and defeated Bandari FC 2-0 at Thika Stadium.

A source close to the player has indicated although Ochan has not made his next move known, top Ugandan sides have shown an interest in signing him.

What has been said

"Ochan is not in any hurry to sign for any club," the source told Goal. "This is because offers will come anyway as the work he has done before in his career and especially with AFC Leopards speak for themselves.

"Yes, we have had something about Vipers and URA, but they are not the only teams who are willing to initiate talks with Ochan. They are among many Ochan is expecting to talk within the coming days."

Ochan, Jeff Oyemba, Said Tsuma and Clyde Senaji are the players whose contracts at AFC Leopards ended this month.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League side have not indicated whether they are likely to renew the deals for the players or not.

The four players have been regular first-teamers and many are keen to see whether Ingwe will talk with them about possible new deals or whether they will let them go and replace them once the transfer window opens.

The expiration of contracts for Oyemba and Ochan means Ezekiel Owade is the only remaining goalkeeper in the 13 times Premier League winners' squad.

Ochan's career journey

Ochan came through the Entebbe Young Football Academy before he signed for the Kampala Kids League.

He has also played for AGF Aarhus of Denmark in 2007 before he joined UPL heavyweights Kampala Capital City Authority in 2008 until 2009. He then moved to South Africa to play for Bloemfontein Celtic in 2010.

He returned to the Kampala club in 2015 and stayed until 2018 and also had stints with Sports Club Villa and Sports Club Victoria University.

At the international level, the custodian has appeared for Uganda 17 times since he made his debut against Egypt in 2013.

He was part of the team that took part in the 2014 and 2018 African Nations Championship in South Africa and in Morocco, respectively.