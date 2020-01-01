Obuya: Ugandan midfielder's expected move to KCCA FC collapses due to injuries

The Kassasiro Boys had hoped to sign the star as a replacement for Allan Okello who left for Algeria in the January transfer window

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have opted out of the deal to sign former Maroons FC striker Pius Obuya.

Obuya and the 13-time Ugandan Premier League (UPL) winners had already agreed on a three-year contract but a medical examination on the player is said to have revealed long-term hip and shoulder injuries.

The injuries, which would mean the forward spends more time on the sidelines, has been revealed as the primary reason why the capital city club did not want to sign him anymore and are now in the market for another viable option.

“An agreement on personal terms was reached between KCCA and the player [Obuya], subject to undergoing a medical,” a source close to Obuya revealed to Football256.

“However, during the medical examination, a problem was identified with his hip and shoulder that will require Obuya to have immediate surgery, and the club has decided to opt out of the deal.”

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi had seen a perfect replacement for Allan Okello in Obuya but the latest injury revelation could have completely crushed their hopes.

Okello left Kassasiro Boys in January 2020 to join Algerian side Paradou AC after good personal performances, especially in the Caf Champions League.

Obuya has established himself as one of the promising forwards in the Ugandan league since he made his debut as a 16-year-old at Maroons.

KCCA, who will take part in the Caf Confederation Cup next season and target group stage qualification, have already signed Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo, Bright Anukani and Denis Iguma.

Meanwhile, Joshua Lubwama has reportedly completed a move to Wakiso Giants.

The midfielder did not extend his contract with BUL FC where he had been for the last two seasons after it expired at the end of June.

His time at the Jinja-based club was hampered by injuries a case he recognised in his farewell message.

“BUL FC will remain in my heart for giving me the amazing opportunity to play in the top-flight league in Uganda,” Lubwama said as he was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“After this time, I can only thank everyone at BUL, to the staff who made my time here so easy, to all the fans that have supported me since the first day I wore the jersey, to the coaches over the years.

“A battle with you has been an honour and to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one not only as a teammate but as friends, it has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I must say goodbye.

“I will miss you all and wish you the best of luck for the future.”

Should the Wakiso Giants move be completed, Lubwama will work again with head coach Douglas Bamweyana after their previous association at Makerere University.