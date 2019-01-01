Obua, Ouma and the greatest Ugandan 5-a-side team of all time

Guinness Night Football aims at taking the game beyond traditional football to bring out the colour and vibrancy of the players and fans in a series of unforgettable activities. At the heart of Guinness Night Football is an epic Pan African football extravaganza that will include five-a-side football matches, football skills showcases and so much more, including a chance to meet famous celebrity football fans. In celebration of the five-a-side football matches at the core of the experience, here is our the greatest Ugandan 5-a-side team of all time:





Denis Onyango



We begin with Onyango, who was also named in the 2019 Uganda 5-a-side team, and is the only contemporary Cranes star to make our all-time Dream Team.



The ‘keeper has consistently been among Africa’s finest stoppers in recent years, and has reached the pinnacle of the continental game with Mamelodi Sundowns.



His experience and leadership, not to mention his shot-stopping ability, would make him a massive asset for this team.





Jimmy Kirunda



A former defender with KCCA FC and SC Villa, Kirunda also enjoyed a 14-year career with the national side, and spent a decade of that time as Uganda captain.



His contributions to the national side during their golden era ensure his legendary status, and he was part of the side that reached the final of the 1978 Nations Cup, before winning the Cecafa Cup in 1976 and ’77.



His technique and composure in possession belied his aggression and determination without the ball. A genuine class act.





Denis Obua



Wing wizard Obua was a shoo-in for our 5-a-side team, having excelled on the left flank for the likes of Police FC, Maroons and SC Villa.



He was famed for his powerful shooting, and was a member of the Cranes team that competed at three different Afcon tournaments.



Later a president of the Ugandan Association, Obua passed away in 2010.





Phillip Omondi



Responsible for banging in the goals for the Cranes’ All-Time 5-a-side dream team would be Omondi, who represented the national side for 14 years and featured in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



He was part of the side that finished second in 1978, when he was the competition’s top scorer, and remains well regarded by fans of KCCA FC.



Omondi’s technique, stamina and dribbling skills would make him lethal in a 5-a-side environment.





Polly Ouma



Ouma would stand alongside Omondi to form a fearsome attacking duo for this Cranes team.



He was a player for the big occasion, having a key role as Uganda qualified for the 1974 and 1976 Nations Cups, and scored goals at will domestically - notably netting 18 in 14 matches for Simba FC during the 1971 Ugandan top flight season.



Later in his career he enjoyed success in the Cecafa Cup.









