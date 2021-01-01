Obiang apologises for his expulsion in Sassuolo's defeat to Juventus

The Equatorial Guinea midfielder was shown a straight red card for the first time in his career at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday

Pedro Obiang has tendered an apology for costing Sassuolo a 3-1 loss against Juventus after he was shown a straight red card in Sunday’s Serie A encounter.

The former West Ham United midfielder was dismissed on the stroke of half-time for his studs-up tackle on Federico Chiesa.

Following his expulsion, Danilo opened the scoring for Juventus five minutes into the second half but Gregoire Defrel's equaliser was not enough to save Roberto De Zerbi's side from defeat as late goals from Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo secured maximum points for the hosts.

Sunday’s expulsion was the first time Obiang was shown a straight red card in his professional career, however, he has taken to social media to say sorry and send his best wishes to Chiesa.

“First of all, I would like to apologise because I made a mistake in the game that cost my team. I never wanted to leave the team down to 10 men and I also send my wishes to Federico Chiesa,” Obiang tweeted.

The nine-cap Equatorial Guinea international will be suspended for Sassuolo's Coppa Italia fixture against SPAL on Thursday and their next Serie A match against Parma on Sunday, both at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore.

Obiang has featured in 15 Serie A matches for the Black and Greens who are seventh on the league table with 29 points from 17 matches.

The 28-year-old returned to the Italian top-flight on a four-year deal from West Ham United in July 2019, after his first stint with Sampdoria where he spent seven years.