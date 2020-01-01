Obenchan hands KCCA FC first-ever win over Mbarara City

The two sides clashed in a UPL tie staged at the StarTimes Stadium as the champions emerged victorious

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) registered a first-ever win over Mbarara City after picking up a 1-0 win in Lugogo on Wednesday.

Filbert Obenchan scored the goal which gave the champions their win over the Mbarara club as the Uganda Premier League second round gathers pace.

Mbarara City's penalty appeal was turned down in the first minute after Samuel Kato slid and knocked down Makweth Wol.

Kato would have opened the score in the third minute but his header flew over the bar even after rising high to meet Herbert Achai's free-kick. Mbarara City were saved by goalkeeper Muhamad Ssekeba's when Achai threatened in the 12th minute after a fine run through the midfield.

Former Gor Mahia forward Erisa Ssekisambu made way past Ssekeba but Hillary Mukundae quickly cleared the ball off his line. Ssekisambu was also unable to score in the 24th minute as his shot went off target even after volleying the ball over Mbarara City's goalkeeper.

KCCA head coach Mike Mutebi made a double change which proved vital in the 47th minute as he introduced Obenchan and Hassan Musana in place of Musa Ramathan and Joseph Kafumbe.

Obenchan took just four minutes to head home Achai's free-kick and hand KCCA a win which had always proved elusive over their opponents.

Musana was presented with a nice chance to get himself on the scoresheet but he blasted his shot over the bar after picking a good pass from Mike Mutyaba.

Kasozi needed medical attention three minutes after the hour mark when he collided with Ssekeba as the two went for the corner ball.

The visitors launched a quick counter-attack in the 72nd minute but they ended up winning just a corner after Ibrahim Orit's effort was deflected.

John Odumegwu's goal was ruled out for offside inside the added minutes as KCCA were looking for a second goal in front of their own fans.

Obenchan was named the man of the match after getting the vital goal for KCCA.