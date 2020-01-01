'Nzoia Sugar treating us like slaves' - alleges Ugandan forward Kwezi

The striker has stated the working environment in Kenya is not conducive and he is contemplating going back home

Nzoia Sugar FC striker Boris Kwezi has revealed he is keen on returning to his native Uganda because of allegedly being treated like a 'slave'.

The former Chemelil Sugar FC player was acquired by the Western-based side who were restructuring for the abandoned 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season. The forward managed to score four goals to help his team finish in 15th position with 13 points after managing two wins, seven draws, and 13 losses in the 22 matches played.

"I would rather come back home," Kwezi said as quoted by the Sports Nation.

"I have gone six months without salary, the way these guys are treating us is like we are slaves. You go to demand your salary but they tell you, ‘You are a foreigner. We will pay you when we get your money because you can’t go anywhere'."

The forward has further stated his fellow countrymen are embarrassed to go home owing to their status and went on to reveal how the fans have been helping them.

"It is hard for some [Ugandan] players here to talk because they do not want to be ashamed back home.

"Some fans are the ones who are helping me, I was chased out of the house two months ago by the landlord due to no payments so a fan called me and told me to stay with him at his place. Things are tough."

The situation has deteriorated to the point where the coach is also allegedly excluding the player in training.

"You spend the whole week without getting anything to eat from the club but they expect you to come for training every day," Kwezi continued.

"They do not care if you have eaten or not.

"A coach comes to the training ground and he tells you; ‘Today I am not playing with foreigners, you can go and play aside'.

"You can finish in a week while you have trained for one hour with the team."

Efforts to reach Nzoia Sugar for the club's point of view were not answered by the respective officials.