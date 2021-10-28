Nyamweya: Stakeholders behind PS Okudo and government to clean up FKF mess

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya insists the stakeholders are backing Sports Ministry's Permanent Secretary Joe Okudo and Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed in their bid to clean the alleged mess in the Federation.

The ongoing regime is accused of misappropriating public funds and recently, the government through the responsible ministry ordered an audit. The veteran administrator insists the truth must come out and Fifa should not condone what is happening.

What has Nyamweya said?

"Fifa must work out with the Kenya government to root out corruption and misuse of public money unless they are condoning the vice. We, as stakeholders, support the PS, the CS, and government at large," Nyamweya told Goal on Thursday.

"And Fifa must also come out, they cannot be seen as the ones condoning corruption. We want the truth to come out. Let us not divert our attention. It does not matter whether Fifa talked with the government or not, but they must be knowing what has been happening because they have been reading.

"Not only that, as stakeholders, we had written to Fifa and Caf over the same. So they cannot say they don't know what is happening."

Nyamweya on 'lying Okudo' claims

On Thursday, the under-pressure federation head Nick Mwendwa stated Okudo lied to the Parliamentary Committee over the greenlight by Fifa to audit the accounts.

"It has come to our attention that FKF president Mwendwa has called out Sports PS Okudo a liar after the government moved to audit the federation's accounts," Nyamweya continued.

"It is now open to the public that there is something the federation is trying to hide after they received orders from the Registrar of Sports to have their accounts investigated.

"As football stakeholders, we want to make it clear that we are behind the government and the Sports PS Okudo as he strives to clean the mess in Kenyan football.

"We want to assure Okudo that all stakeholders including clubs are supporting their course and they should not be intimidated by threats of a ban from Fifa to stop the exercise of auditing their accounts."

The Sports Registrar gave the Federation until today, Thursday, October 28 to provide the needed documents for scrutiny.