'She will fit our style' - NWSL's Portland Thorns sign Adriana Leon on loan from Man Utd

Adriana Leon has left Manchester United and joined the Portland Thorns on a short-term deal in search of minutes.

Leon struggled for minutes at Man Utd

Moves on loan until June 2023

Portland Thorns delighted with acquisition

WHAT HAPPENED? Leon has moved to the Portland Thorns on a deal that runs until June 30, 2023. The forward has moved on after struggling for game time at Manchester United this season, making only five appearances off the bench and scoring once.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Adriana is an excellent addition to our deep and talented roster. She brings a wealth of experience both at the international level and club level," said Thorns head coach Mike Norris. "An out-and-out winger, she likes to play on the front foot and go at defenders and we feel she will fit our playing style well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leon's will be hoping for some much-needed minutes ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The forward will be part of the Canada squad who are due to take on Nigeria, Ireland and Australia in the group stages of the tournament.

WHAT NEXT? Leon must wait for international clearance before she can make her debut. The Portland Thorns are back in action on Saturday against the Houston Dash.