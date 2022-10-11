Nwankwo: Nigerian teenage striker scores to save 10-man Mjallby against Norrkoping

Nigerian Silas Nwankwo has scored his seventh league goal to help his team Mjallby draw 2-2 with Norrkoping in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED: The hosts started the match on a high and were rewarded in the 15th minute when Christoffer Nyman found the back of the net. After an hour, Arnor Traustason doubled the advantage in favour of Norrkoping.

The Nigerian then halved the deficit with 15 minutes to go with a brilliant individual effort.

In the 85th minute, Mjallby were dealt a massive blow when Amir Al Ammari was sent off.

However, the determined visitors pushed for an equaliser which eventually came in the final minute of regulation time courtesy of Carlos Moros to ensure the spoils were shared.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, the 18-year-old has played a vital role for the Swedish team.

Monday's goal took his tally of the season to seven from the 23 matches played; he has also provided an assist in the process.

Mjallby are currently placed ninth on the table with 34 points from 25 matches.

VERDICT: At only 18, Nwankwo is showing his potential and Nigeria should consider involving him in their next assignments.

WHAT NEXT: The youngster hopes to be involved on Sunday when Mjallby host Hammarby in the Swedish top-tier game.