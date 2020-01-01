Nwakaeme injured as Trabzonspor edge Yatabare's Sivasspor

The Black Sea Storm suffered an early blow in Sunday's league victory after the Nigerian forward picked up an injury

Anthony Nwakaeme limped off with an injury as Trabzonspor edged Sivasspor 2-1 to regain top spot in the Turkish Super Lig.

Nwakaeme was replaced by Abdulkadir Parmak in the 35th minute as Huseyin Cimsir's men grabbed their 13th league win of the campaign on Sunday.

Mustapha Yatabare's stoppage-time effort was not enough to inspire Sivasspor's comeback as Caner Osmanpasa's own goal and Alexander Sorloth's strike secured maximum points for Trabzonspor.

John Obi Mikel was in action from start to finish for the hosts alongside Senegal's Badou Ndiaye to help the Black Sea Storm stretch their unbeaten streak to six games in the Turkish top-flight.

With a game in hand, Trabzonspor sit at the top of the Super Lig table with 44 points after 21 matches while Sivasspor drop to third position with 42 points after 22 games.