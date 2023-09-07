'My phone exploded' - Norwegian wonderkid Antonio Nusa reveals Chelsea offered a 'lot of money' in summer approach

On deadline day, it was reported that Chelsea made an offer to sign Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa and he was in negotiations with the Blues.

Nusa was offered to Chelsea

Reveals massive offer

Called up to Norway first-team

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old's strong performances for the Belgian Pro League team helped him secure his first call-up from Norway for the current international break, even if the proposed Chelsea transfer didn't happen. TV2 interviewed the forward and asked him about the Chelsea approach.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I didn’t know about it. I saw there was a lot of stuff on my phone. My phone exploded after the game. Then I wondered what happened. Then I realised,” he said.

“I already knew that it wasn’t going to happen, but then the money came on the table. Then it’s seen in a slightly different way. We had to have another conversation when the money arrived, but we were on the same page, so there was no problem there. I knew what to do anyway, so it was fine,” Nusa explained. When specifically asked about the fee offered by Chelsea, the player said: “That’s a lot of money. A lot of money. But I try not to think about it so much. I can’t focus on that, you know. I don’t think it’s good for me.

“We are talking about very big clubs and that’s where you dream of being in the future. I try not to think about money at all. There’s a lot of money in football, so that’s not what’s on my mind. It’s where I can develop best and become as good as possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 18-year-old Nusa would have only stepped into Mauricio Pochettino's first-team roster if Conor Gallagher or Ian Maatsen had been sold. The two teams also explored the possibility of sending the player back on loan to Brugge right away.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUSA? If Chelsea looks to sign the youngster next season, they will face a lot of competition from other Premier League sides.