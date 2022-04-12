‘Nunez to Manchester United or Arsenal?’ – Fans divided over potential transfer of Benfica star

Manchester United and Arsenal fans have taken to social media to urge their teams to go for the services of Benfica star Darwin Nunez.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan international has been in great form for the Eagles so far in this campaign where he has managed 31 goals from 36 games in all competitions. Last Tuesday, he scored against Liverpool in the Champions League as the Portuguese side went down 3-1.

He followed his goal against the Reds with a hat-trick as Benfica defeated Belenenses SAD 3-1 in a Primeira Liga fixture at Estadio da Luz on Saturday. His superb display has caught the eyes of many top European clubs among them Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham United, and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

With reports emerging Nunez will leave Benfica in the summer, Arsenal fans have prevailed upon the top brass to go for his services as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left to sign for Barcelona, and Alexandre Lacazette, who could likely leave when his contract comes to an end.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans have also asked their management to sign the 22-year-old, insisting he can be a good replacement for Edinson Cavani. Below is how Manchester United fans reacted on Twitter to the news Benfica are willing to sell Nunez.

After extensive scouting on YouTube, I think Darwin Nunez would be the best available option for us. — UNCLE MIKE (@Smokeybenz) April 11, 2022

What I’ve seen of Darwin Núñez; he comes across as a big/powerful, aggressive, hardworking forward. Not as ‘clean’ with the ball, as say Haaland. A rough diamond if you will. Reminds me somewhat of a young Cavani (in certain respects).



An interesting one 🤔. #MUFC — @ManUtdMaverick 🔰 (@ManUtdMaverick) April 11, 2022

@ManUtd Get Darwin Nunez this summer! He’s the next Cavani 🇺🇾 — Trenton Weeks (@trenton_weeks12) April 12, 2022

@ManUtd Need to strengthen the Squad for Erik Ten Hag for the rebuild project.



RIght Back



Center Back - Jurien Timber



Defensive midfielder - Aurélien Tchouaméni



Striker - Darwin Nunez



Am sure ETH will promote Garner,Fernandez,Garnacho,Laird — Sheikh Zayed (@NiiSheikhZayed) April 12, 2022

Darwin Nunez to United or Arsenal?

🤔 — Minion Shakes 🇳🇬 (@MekusOsuagwu) April 11, 2022

I’ve seen enough Darwin Nuñez to Man United>>>>>>>> — 🦍 (@MRBYK99) April 11, 2022

Darwin Nunez passed the Liverpool test wouldn’t mind him at utd 🌚 — Awwal (@Awwalbello6) April 11, 2022

Darwin Nunez is the kind of transfer that makes so much sense.

Oozes quality, 22 years old, realistic and affordable release price.

Which is why I fully expect another club to beat us to his signature.

I’d love to be proven wrong.#MUFC — Lola Podengo (@LPodengo) April 11, 2022

United should do everything to bring in Darwin Nunez and Christian Nkunku — RP 🐐 (@RonaIdoProp) April 11, 2022

AM : Dominik Szoboszlai

DM : Ruben Neves

RB : Rasmus Kristensen

FW : Darwin Nunez — Gotta Put Your Heart On The Line (@LE_Stryssen) April 11, 2022

Some united fans don't want Darwin Nunez cost because he cost

€80 million lol which is nothing to Man United

He's a good striker that's going to get better and people are acting like the board can't spend more money on other targets Wtf — Zidane_realist🇯🇲 (@RealistZidane) April 11, 2022

Ralf Ragnick ST options for #mufc 🔴



Darwin Nunez

Christopher Nkunku

Danjuma



I was told Ralf is a big fan of Declan Rice and has given the green light #mufc #manutd — Otegbade Azeez (@_callmehazy) April 11, 2022

In the same breath, a section of Arsenal fans feel signing Nunez will be good for the North London club alongside Nigeria and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Mali international Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spending €80m on @Darwinn99 won't be a gamble @Arsenal .. considering the fact that he's young elite clinical very agile and has a decent feet with the ball.. let's go all out for this dude.. — Lloyd Austine (@LloydAustine28) April 11, 2022

@Arsenal Hello Arsenal management, keep Mikel Arteta and Edu for the job and buy the best players in Darwin Nunez,Yves Bissouma and Bruno Neves from wolves. However, you may need to act swiftly and to beat all other clubs that may put up stiff competitions for those players. — Eriat (@ebinua) April 12, 2022

@Arsenal Arsenal management here are the players i feel will add steal to out team.

1.Striker- Darwin Nunez

2. Midfield- Ruben Neves and Yves Bissouma(These already have the experience of EPL)



Note: Dont renew Laca's contract but another back up striker along side Darwin Nunez — Eriat (@ebinua) April 12, 2022

@Arsenal Addition to Darwin Nunez could be Tamy Abraham of AS Roma. Use our loanee there to swap him besides additional cash — Eriat (@ebinua) April 12, 2022

i'm trying to list out possible lewy replacements and i can't really think of any that i find immediately intriguing. but i'll do it anyway:



Patrick schick

amine gouiri

darwin nunez

jonathan david

richarlison (if everton go down)

victor osimhen — shreyas 🏴‍☠️🇵🇸 (@eunbisanmia) April 11, 2022

My @Arsenal striker choice based on what I’ve seen this season..

1-Darwin Nunez

2.Ivan toney

3.Victor Osihmen



Anyone else is either we missed on those or they are massively overpriced… — the situation (@ChromeSituation) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan has called on the Arsenal board to sign the player.

Darwin Nunez is up for grabs but Edu and Teta' are sitting on their ego and Pride "Only those who wants to play for Arsenal will Arsenal sign"..Pathetic.



Remember Big Wenger even courted players like Sanchez OZIL,Arshavin,Begkamp...before they came to the Carpet. — FRANK OF TROY🔱 (@Thefranknation) April 11, 2022

Another set of supporters feels Nunez is being hyped, and that he is not good enough for the two clubs.

People hyping up Darwin Nunez 🤢



He’s awful man. — Sanzidul (@sanzidulm) April 11, 2022

In case you were wondering, I don’t rate Darwin Nunez — Colin (@cmbfooty) April 12, 2022

Is this Darwin Nunez fella actually any good or what? — Mike (@Mike989893) April 12, 2022

People calling Darwin Nunez as a young Edi Cavani 😭 on this app. Not half the player on the ball and technical ability bencho. They saw a tall, lanky Uruguayan with long hair and hair band and automatically assumed a regen is born. — Gary Neville Dalla Hai (@Arm_Of_Bucky) April 12, 2022

Who is Darwin nunez — 🇬🇧 (@GunmanOdion) April 11, 2022

Unpopular opinion but I don’t think that Darwin Núñez is as good as what people make him out to be. I’d probably still take him as the ST market is dry but he’s not someone who’s worth spending £70m+ on. £50m tops I’d say. — 🔰 (@UtdRyan_) April 11, 2022

Anyone know what Darwin Nunez is like? What type of striker is he? — Dylan (@dylann1905) April 11, 2022

Darwin Nunez doesn’t move me one bit. He’s Never impressed me anytime I’ve seen him play. That’s all and the only thing I’ll say about him. — YT: Captain Hook (@khay_wusu) April 11, 2022

It’s as if Darwin Nunez isn’t a real person and he was just created this week by the way these casuals are talking about him. Nothing said about him for about 3 years and now he’s being gassed. He’s a mid-table Bundesliga striker at best. Has zero attributes to make it. Average. — sulk (@sulkphenomeno) April 12, 2022

Is Darwin Nunez really worth 70M ?? — Mudi (@CFan010) April 11, 2022

Manchester United or Arsenal? Where would you like Nunez to play next season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.