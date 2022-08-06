Nunez & Salah to the rescue as Liverpool battered & bruised by Mitrovic in Fulham draw

Liverpool were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by Fulham in their opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Mitrovic stars to frustrate lacklustre Liverpool

Van Dijk out of sorts & concedes penalty

Nunez & Salah rescue a point

WHAT HAPPENED? Fulham were denied a shock win over Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season as two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic were cancelled out by Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fulham have every reason to celebrate after securing an unlikely point against Jurgen Klopp's side, with the German furious with the below-par Reds, who needed new signing Nunez to bail them out.

So a chastening afternoon for Klopp and his Liverpool side and surely now it's time to start Nunez?

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action next at Anfield on August 15, with Crystal Palace the visitors, and Klopp will be expecting a vastly improved performance from his troops. Sorry fellas, no hugs today!