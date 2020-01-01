Nunda: URA FC complete signing of former KCCA FC midfielder

The Tax Collectors have unveiled their first signing as they get ready for the new campaign set for October

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have sealed the signing of Jackson Nunda ahead of the new season.

The former KCCA player has been unveiled as the first signing for the Tax Collectors ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season which will kick-off in October.

“Nunda has penned a three-year deal, keeping him at URA until 2023,” the club stated on their official website.

Speaking after being unveiled, Nunda said he had signed for the club because he feels they are capable of going back to their glory days of winning trophies.

“I chose URA because it’s an ambitious team and I love the competitiveness in the club. Of course, I don’t expect it to be a walk in the park as I have to compete for a place in the team.

“I am here to win trophies and give 100% for my new home, URA.”

Nunda becomes URA’s first signing following his arrival from KCCA, where he has been for four and a half years while the club is also on the verge of unveiling Police left-back Arafat Galiwango in due course.

Meanwhile, Ronald Kigongo has renewed his stay with the Tax Collectors by a further three years after his contract expired in June 2020.

URA have triggered a three-year extension on Kigongo’s contract to keep the right back at the club until 2023.

With this contract in place, it means the right-back will be at the club for nine years. Kigongo is the second-longest serving player in the current squad (6 years) with Saidi Kyeyune (8 years) topping the list having also joined the Tax Collectors from Maroons FC.

The stay of the right-back will be good news for URA coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is keen to build a strong squad to challenge for titles next season.

In a recent interview, former URA CEO Ivan Kakembo hit out at Ssimbwa who he described as a man who wanted to be everything at the club.

The two did not have a smooth time during their time at the Kampala-based side and the administrator left the team last December after his contract with the four-time Ugandan Premier League champions expired.