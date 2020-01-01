Nunda: KCCA FC confirm departure of midfielder after five seasons

The Ugandan becomes the first player to leave Kassasiro Boys officially as the club re-organises in the ongoing transfer window

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) have confirmed the departure of Jackson Nunda.

The midfielder arrived in 2015 at Lugogo Stadium but his stay was affected by regular injuries and the club has now confirmed he has left.

Nunda becomes the first player KCCA have confirmed to have departed in the ongoing transfer window.

More teams

Thank you for the 5️⃣ years of selfless service.

We wish you the best in the future.#ThankYou #ThankYouNunda #NundaJackson pic.twitter.com/D6o89D1mWT — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) July 16, 2020

Reports in Uganda indicate Sadam Juma, Mike Mutyaba, Jamal Malyamungu, Muzamir Mutyaba, Erisa Ssekisambu and Nicholas Kasozi will also leave the 13-time Premier League champions.

Kassasiro Boys have already made a few signings in preparation for the 2020/21 season where they will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing second in the abandoned season.

Ashraf Mugume, Dennis Iguma, Stefano Mizengo and Charles Lwanga are the players who have already sealed moves to KCCA.

Further reports indicate Pius Obuya and Bright Anukani will be unveiled soon after successful contractual negotiations with the Kampala-based side.

Meanwhile, KCCA's new defender Iguma has revealed he had to use a huge sum of money in order to get medication after an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Iguma got injured when he twisted his knee while playing for Kazma of Kuwait in 2019 and he had to seek private treatment after the club failed to cater for it.

“We had developed misunderstandings with the club management and they refused to take care of me,” Iguma told Daily Monitor.

“I knew I still had a bright future ahead and within a week I had terminated my contract and returned to Kampala.”

The 27-year-old defender said he sought treatment at Kampala Imaging Centre and Nsambya Hospital among other facilities.

“Even before I checked in at CoRSU Hospital-Kisubi for the final operation, I had spent over USh20M in a bid to get back to action,” he added.

“I’m glad that after 10 months out in recovery, I managed to start kicking a ball and later getting this KCCA deal.”

Article continues below

The former SC Villa and Al Ahed star signed a two-year deal with KCCA.

“My main focus now is not playing for the national team or going back to professional football but to get back my best form,” he concluded.

“I want to repay the faith KCCA and manager Mike Mutebi have given me and win trophies here.”