How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets return to Ball Arena on Friday as they face the Golden State Warriors in NBA Cup group play.

Denver is coming off a solid 122-112 victory over Miami, though they previously slipped in a tight contest against Portland in the tournament.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic combined for 43 points in that one, with support from Aaron Gordon, Jonas Valanciunas, Peyton Watson, and Tim Hardaway Jr., all chipping in double figures. The Nuggets sit fourth in the West at 5-2 and look to build some Cup momentum.

Golden State is still looking for its first in-season tournament action and needs a response after falling 121-116 to Sacramento. The Warriors sit seventh in the conference at 5-4 and will need their depth to step up if they want to steal one on the road.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets will face off against the Warriors in an exciting NBA game on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Friday, November 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Nuggets and the Warriors live on Prime Video.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors team news & key players

Denver Nuggets team news

The Denver Nuggets come in piling up points at a strong clip, putting up 124.6 per night while knocking down 50.3 percent of their looks from the field. They're giving up 113.6 on 45.4 percent shooting on the other end. Jamal Murray is producing 22.7 points with 5.4 boards, while Nikola Jokic continues his nightly double-double work at 24.1 points and 13.4 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon remains a dependable third scoring option, and Christian Braun chips in on the glass with 4.4 rebounds. Denver is hitting 33.5 percent from deep and converting 86 percent at the stripe while pulling down 47.9 rebounds per game. They’ve also held opponents to 31.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry is expected to miss this matchup as he continues dealing with an illness. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a back issue and Draymond Green is listed as probable after working through rib soreness. Alex Toohey remains out as he recovers from a knee problem and De’Anthony Melton is still rehabbing from his ACL surgery.

The Golden State Warriors are putting up 117.4 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting and allowing 115.3 points while opponents shoot 47.9 percent. Stephen Curry leads the way at 26.8 points with 4.3 assists, and Jimmy Butler is adding 19 points with 4.5 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga provides steady scoring as the third option, while Moses Moody contributes 2.9 rebounds. Golden State is knocking down 38.9 percent of its threes and hitting 84.9 percent at the foul line. The Warriors are giving up 35.1 percent shooting from deep and averaging 41.8 rebounds per contest.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 10/24/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets 137–131 04/05/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets 118–104 03/18/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets 105–114 12/04/24 NBA Denver Nuggets Golden State Warriors 119–115 02/26/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Denver Nuggets 103–119

