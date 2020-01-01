Ntege: URA FC loan out striker to UPL rivals BUL FC

The Tax collectors have confirmed sending their striker on a season loan ahead of the new campaign

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) have confirmed striker Anwaru Ntege has moved to BUL FC but on loan.

The club has revealed the latest news on their social media pages by stating: “Anwaru Ntege has completed a one-year loan move to BUL FC, all the best lad!”

Ntege joins the list of players who have been loaned out by the Taxmen including defender Najib Fesali, Steven Munguchi to Eastern regional outfit Gaddafi and Ronald Odokonyero to West Nile-based side Onduparaka.

On Monday, URA sealed the signing of Arafat Galiwango from Police FC, who signed for the club on a three-year deal with an option to extend for a fourth.

On signing for the club, Galiwango said: “I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with a good history, and a proven manager as well.

“I’m looking forward to achieving great things here – and winning trophies again with URA because it has been a while, which is what everyone’s aim is.”

“I’ve come here to try to improve and get better because I know as a player you always learn something new every day, be it in training, during, or after a match. I’ve also come here to help the team to win and play some good football.”

Galiwango became URA’s fourth signing in this transfer window joining Nunda Jackson, Hannington Sebwalunyo, and Ssali Davis.

Earlier on, URA also confirmed that Ronald Kigongo has renewed his stay with the Tax Collectors by a further three years after his contract expired in June 2020.

URA have triggered a three-year extension on Kigongo’s contract to keep the right back at the club until 2023.

With this contract in place, it means the right-back will be at the club for nine years. Kigongo is the second-longest serving player in the current squad (6 years) with Saidi Kyeyune (8 years) topping the list by having also joined the Tax Collectors from Maroons FC.

The stay of the right-back will be good news for URA coach Sam Ssimbwa, who is keen to build a strong squad to challenge for titles next season.

On Saturday, the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) confirmed they had postponed the start of the league by at least a month.

Initially, Fufa had set October 17 as a tentative date for the start of the new campaign, but it is not going to be the case as the Federation and clubs are struggling to align themselves with the guidelines given to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.