Nsimbe hopeful Premier League break will help end MYDA FC struggle

The top-flight club has had a rough time since they were promoted but the forward has explained why they should be confident going forward

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA FC) striker Ibrahim Nsimbe is hopeful the January-February break has helped them find solutions for problems that have seen them struggle in the Ugandan Premier League.

MYDA, promoted after the cancellation of the season in 2020, are among the bottom three teams on the table but Nsimbe feels the break gave the coaches ample time to address their weaknesses.

“But I am happy that as the league took a break the coaches have emphasized playing as a team which calls upon all players to be attentive all through the game even in the dying minutes,” Nsimbe said as was quoted by Football256.

The forward pointed out what has been their biggest challenges that have seen them fail to have a good start in the top-flight so far.

“As a team, we struggled to collect points, though, personally I did not find it hard to score and I hope to do so when the league returns,” he added.

“As a team, I believe we played good football which was flowing and entertaining, however, I believe we didn’t have the necessary luck in our opening fixtures.

“I confess we lost a number of defenders with whom the team moved the journey to the promotion and the team was forced to recruit new and young players to fill the void,” he said.

“As you see we conceded easy goals in injury time which I believe we should have done better as a team.”

Although he admitted conceding easy goals as one of the primary factors that have caused the struggle, Nsimbe – who has scored five of the eight goals for MYDA – is hopeful the defenders will cope with the Premier League pressure soon.

“That said, we have young defenders who are still learning a lot and it will take time for them to get to the level required in the league,” he concluded.

MYDA will be hosted by Vipers SC for a rescheduled match at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday before the league finally resumes on February 12.

The Premier League administration paused the competition in order to give time to the selected players to represent Uganda in the African Nations Championship.