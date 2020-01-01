Nsibambi: Uganda forward returns to sign for Smouha FC

The Ugandan forward has rejoined the Egyptian club months after he walked away without providing any reasons

Uganda forward Derrick Nsibambi has reunited with Egypt Premier League club Smouha FC.

According to his agent Geofrey Solo Kayemba, the decision for the striker to return to Egypt was reached upon by the two parties at the start of the New Year.

“My client [Derrick Nsibambi] has returned to Smouha FC in Egypt,” Kayemba is quoted by Kawowo Sports. “We reached an agreement with the club because they needed his services and for the good of his career, he has returned to serve diligently.”

Nsibambi completed his transfer from Ugandan champions KCCA FC to Smouha on a three-year deal with the Alexandria-based club in June but had left the club unceremoniously four months later because of unclear circumstances.

Article continues below

“We resolved the issues between the player and management. He is set to start afresh and serve without fear or favour,” Kayemba continued.

After 11 games, Smouha lies 5th on the 18-team log with 17 points, one better of than Pyramids from the same number of matches.

Other Ugandans in the Egyptian top tier league include midfielder Khalid Aucho who plies his trade at Misr El Maqasa, Abdul Lumala (Pyramids), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta) and Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria).