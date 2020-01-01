Nsengiyunva: Express FC unveil another signing ahead of new season

The Red Eagles have confirmed their ninth signing this window as they beef up squad for the new season

Express FC have unveiled midfielder Isaac Nsengiyunva as they get ready for the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

He now becomes the ninth signing for the ambitious club after two goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, centre-back Richard Bbosa along with midfielders Abel Eturude, Kakooza Mahad, Baker Sakah, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

“Express have struck again snapping up defensive midfielder Isaac Nsengiyunva ahead of the new season,” the club revealed on their official website.

More teams

“The 20-year-old has joined the Red Eagles on a three-year deal from regional side Free Stars FC based in Mukono becoming the club’s ninth signing for the upcoming campaign.

On signing for Express, Nsengiyunva said: “I am exceedingly humbled to join the Red Eagles, I have read a lot about the club and I like the direction it’s taking, am here to help the team achieve its target in future.”

Meanwhile, the Wankulukuku-based club have launched the sale of their replica jerseys ahead of the season.

“The pride of any football fan is owning a club jersey to identify with the team an initiative Express has undertaken offering fans the opportunity to look smitten,” the club said in another statement on their official website.

According to the club’s senior administrator Patricia Avebare, the launched promotion is aimed at giving back to the fans and encouraging the Red Eagle faithful to identify with the club.

“I can confirm that the off-season jersey sales campaign is on, I’d like to inform all of our lovely faithful fans to purchase the replicas [for last season] which we’ve put up on sale on a discounted price of Ush35,000.

“The fans have been asking for the replicas so we decided we make it affordable in relation to the current economic times that have been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a previous interview, Express legend Fred Tamale revealed the reason why he recommended the signing of Baker Sakah.

The 19-year-old was signed as the seventh new player and Tamale said he was convinced the youngster has the qualities to help the Red Eagles soar even higher.

Article continues below

“Firstly I’d like to thank the technical team for listening to me, I’ve seen [Baker] Sakah play on numerous occasions and I was more than convinced he belonged to the Red Eagles,” Tamale also told the club’s website.

“Sakah will offer pace to the team’s attack, of course, pending coach [Wasswa] Bbosa’s decision on where to play him but he also believes in himself which is key for a player at this level.”

Sakah was signed from Zana High School after he agreed to a four-year deal with the Red Eagles.