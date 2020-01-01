Nsengiyunva: Express FC have mental strength to battle for titles

The new signings reveal the Red Eagles are well prepared to take on the best when the new season kicks off

New signing Isaac Nsengiyunva believes Express FC have what it takes to challenge for titles this season.

The 20-year-old, who arrived at the Red Eagles from Free Stars FC after penning a three-year deal, is confident the team’s mental strength will be key for them to perform well next season.

“I believe in the team and I am sure we shall surely perform well and fight for titles, because I think our mental strength is up there as it will help the players to be focused even when we have a dip in form,” Nsengiyunva told the club’s official website.

On what he will offer the team as a defensive midfielder, Nsengiyunva said: “First I will have to do my part, as a defensive midfielder, I have to protect my back four but also go forward depending on what coach Bbosa will advise.”

His sentiments come just a few days after the club assured their fans they are now shaping up well ahead of the new Ugandan Premier League (UPL) season.

The Red Eagles have been actively involved in the transfer window with nine new players already joining the side while three have renewed contracts to stay.

The club’s assistant coach James Odoch confirmed the new signings were masterminded by the club’s technical bench and hence they are getting ready for the new season set to kick off on October 17.

“The technical team has done a tremendous job and I applaud them for that, I also want to appreciate the chairman and CEO for working closely with us [technical team] to make this process smooth,” Odoch was quoted by the club’s official website.

“As for the team, we can say we like the shape it’s taking and it’s well balanced.”

The new players at Express include two goalkeepers Cryspus Kusiima and Denis Otim, Isaac Nsengiyunva, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, centre-back Richard Bbosa along with midfielders Abel Eturude, Kakooza Mahad, Baker Sakah, Godfrey Lwesibawa, and forward Kiragga Mustafa.

Meanwhile, the Wankulukuku-based club has launched the sale of their replica jerseys ahead of the season.

“The pride of any football fan is owning a club jersey to identify with the team an initiative Express has undertaken offering fans the opportunity to look smitten,” the club said in another statement on their official website.

According to the club’s senior administrator Patricia Avebare, the launched promotion is aimed at giving back to the fans and encouraging the Red Eagle faithful to identify with the club.

The Ugandan top-flight is scheduled to start on October 17, 2020, pending clearance from the Ministry of health and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni due to the Covid-19 pandemic.