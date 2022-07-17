NPFL: Remo Stars qualify for Confederation Cup, Heartland relegated with Kano Pillars

Thanks to their win against Niger Tornadoes, Gbenga Ogunbote’s men have picked a continental ticket for next season

Remo Stars sealed a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup following a comfortable 3-0 win over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday evening.

Andy Okpe’s hat-trick got the job done for Gbenga Ogunbote’s men at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne.

Having in mind that victory from closest challengers Kwara United at Heartland would end their continental aspirations, the hosts put in a good shift to secure all points.

Man-of-the-match Okpe put Remo ahead at the half-hour mark from the penalty spot following a tackle on Stanley Okorom.

Even after numerous attempts by the Minna-based outfit to restore parity, they could not get the ball past goalkeeper Kayode Bankole as the visitors went into the half time break with a goal deficit.

With just two minutes into the second half, Okpe got his second goal of the day before completing his treble with 15 minutes left on the clock after drilling home a low drive past Tornadoes’ goalkeeper.

In Uyo, Dakkada FC silenced Sunshine Stars 3-0 – and that was enough to save them from getting demoted to the Nigeria National League.

They took a seventh-minute lead after Edidiong Ezekiel headed past goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal from a well-taken corner kick by Unwana Asuquo.

In the 19th minute, the home side doubled their advantage courtesy of Aniekan Ekpe’s kick from the penalty spot before Ezekiel wrapped up the game with a cool finish in the 90th minute.

Despite their relegation on Saturday after losing their appeal against Dakkada FC, four-time Nigerian kings mustered strength to defeat 3SC 2-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Sai Masu Gida took the lead just six minutes into the game after Godspower Aniefok profited from a defensive mix-up by the visitors to score.

The Oluyole Warriors restored parity in the 34th minute before captain Rabiu Ali ensured that Pillars ended the 2021-22 campaign on a winning note from a well-taken penalty on the hour mark.

In Owerri, Heartland’s relegation was confirmed notwithstanding their 1-0 win over Kwara United.

The Naze Millionaires got an early lead after Samuel Bamidele turned the ball into his own net in the 11th minute.

Even after numerous scoring chances in the keenly contested affair, there were no goals at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

For MFM, they ended their season in defeat as they bowed 1-0 at home to Nasarawa United, while champions-elect Rivers United wrapped up their title win with a comfortable 1-0 win over Gombe United.



NPFL RESULTS IN FULL

Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi Stars

Dakkada FC 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Enugu Rangers 2-0 Akwa United

Heartland 1-0 Kwara United

Kano Pillars 2-1 3SC

MFM 0-1 Nasarawa United

Plateau United 1-0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 3-0 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United 1-0 Gombe United

Wikki Tourist 2-0 Katsina United