NPFL: Allen upbeat about MFM’s survival chances after Enyimba win

The tactician is optimistic about the Olukoya Boys’ hopes of avoiding demotion after silencing Finidi George’s men

Coach Festus Allen has stressed Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club will give their all to avoid relegation from the Nigeria Professional Football League at the end of the season.

Having won just nine games out of 34 outings in the 2021-22 campaign, the Lagos-based outfit languishes at the base of the log after amassing just 36 points – needing six points to come out of the drop zone.

After going on a run of three games without a win, MFM secured a 2-1 comeback win in their recent outing – with David Nduka’s 75th-minute strike settling the affair at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.

Buoyed by that result against the two-time Caf Champions League winners, the tactician is positive that his club would escape demotion to the Nigeria National League.

“The momentum is we are going to give our all to the last game of the season,” Allen told Kick442.

“We will continue to try and get points and fight together. We will continue to fight. I have not been able to do anything fantastic. It's by the grace of God. It’s a pendulum that switches.

“Now we are facing crisis and we will come out of the crisis.”

After a goalless first half in the keenly contested league affair, Enyimba took the lead thanks to Victor Mbaoma’s fine strike.

Regardless, the Lagosians clawed their way back to secure all points at stake with Oladayo Alabi and Nduka finding the net.

Allen explained what his team did right to down Enyimba, who needed a win to boost their Caf Champions League ambitions.

“When you are playing a side of Enyimba magnitude, they have the experience against all odds. They have been on the continent,” he continued.

“We could not come out just like that because if we came out, it would be dangerous for us.

Article continues below

“We have to watch them very well, study them and come out with our plan which we later changed.

“We switched to a 4-3-3 formation from 4-1-2-3 in the first half."

MFM travel to the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday for their next outing against Sunshine Stars.