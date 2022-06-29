Novatus Dismas: S.V. Zulte Waregem unveil Tanzania midfielder from Maccabi Tel Aviv

The 19-year-old Taifa Star has officially penned a three-year contract to seal a permanent move from Israel

Belgian outfit S.V. Zulte Waregem have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Novatus Dismas from Maccabi Tel Aviv ahead of the new First Division A campaign.

The 19-year-old Tanzania international has signed a three-year contract to leave the Israel outfit, who had loaned him out to division two side Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam last season.

“Novatus Dismas Miroshi has completed a move to play for us,” Waregem confirmed on their official website.



“The defensive midfielder comes over from Maccabi Tel Aviv and has committed himself for the next three seasons.

“The left-footed midfielder will exchange the beaches of Tel Aviv this summer for a place at the Gaverbeek. Dismas was loaned out to Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam last season, where he played 24 games.

“The 19-year-old Tanzanian has already been capped 10 times for the national team, where he is a teammate of captain Mbwana Samatta, among others.”

Speaking after penning the deal, Dismas said: “I am a player who likes to play fast and smart. You have limited time in football, so you have to play fast to make a difference.

"After talking to the coach and the board of the club, I was immediately convinced of the project and I look forward to being part of Essevee.”

Dismas started his youth career with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the 2020-21 season but was then loaned out to Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam. He made his debut for Tanzania with the U20 team on February 16, 2021, against Ghana competing at the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations held in Mauritania in a 4-0 defeat.

He scored his first goal for Tanzania on February 19, 2021, against the Gambia in a 1-1 draw, and he was then promoted to the senior Taifa Stars team by coach Kim Poulsen where he made his debut on September 2, 2021, against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying contest that ended in a 1-1 draw.

He scored his first senior goal for Tanzania against Madagascar in a 3-2 Afcon qualifying victory.

Meanwhile, Waregem have signed Mali prospect Mamadou Sangare on a season-long loan deal from Austrian side RB Salzburg.

“The young midfielder was loaned by RB Salzburg to Grazer AK 1902 last season. In 26 games, Sangare scored five goals and provided three assists and he will now be part of our squad for the upcoming season,” the club confirmed on their portal.