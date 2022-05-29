The Tricky Trees are ready to show their ambition in the transfer market after gaining promotion to the top flight for the first time in 23 years

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis' son Miltiadis has spoken about his family's ambitions for the club upon gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The Greek billionaires were in attendance at Wembley as their club beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 after an own goal by Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill.

Having long targeted promotion for the fallen giants since buying them in 2017, the Marinakis family can boast of having achieved their aims through the brilliant leadership of manager Steve Cooper.

What did Miltiadis Marinakis say about promotion?

"I feel incredible," Marinakis told GOAL. "We brought in a manager after six defeats in the first eight games of the season. We were bottom of the league with only four points.

"It is beautiful because we got our first win against Huddersfield and now achieved this. I don’t know how to describe what I am feeling it is incredible.

"I want to thank Steve who came here and changed the team everything for the team. We think he has done an unbelievable job. We want to thank our players who have led Nottingham Forest to this great achievement, they have outperformed this season.

"They performed a miracle after such a bad start. My father has always been there supporting the team, he is doing whatever the manager wants, we have great fans. I think overall that this is Steve’s miracle.

"This is only the first step and the journey has only just begun. We want to invest and buy players to build a team that can compete with everyone in England."

What does promotion mean to Nottingham Forest?

The two-time European champions return to the top-flight will earn the club an estimated extra £135 million ($170m) in television revenue.

It is understood the club will re-double their efforts to try to renew the contract of 20-year-old wonderkid Brennan Johnson.

It comes after Brentford had a late £15 million ($19m) bid rejected in January for the homegrown Forest star, who was once targeted by Chelsea as an academy signing.

They will also try to sign Djed Spence, but the Middlesbrough loan star is attracting richer clubs like Tottenham.

The future of Manchester United loanee James Garner is not yet known after his cross ultimately helped the Tricky Trees back to the top flight.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Forest manager Cooper summed up his feelings: "I'm really pleased for the players and the supporters. Everybody connected with the football club deserves this today and we're now really looking forward to a positive future.

"It's relief and pride - this isn't about me but it's changed my life, potentially anyway. We've brought Nottingham to Wembley today, we've taken over the place and here we are in the Premier League."

