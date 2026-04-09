Nottingham Forest player ratings vs FC Porto: Murillo and Ortega shine as underdogs snatch a draw in Portugal

Nottingham Forest produced a masterclass in restorative grit at the Estadio do Dragao, absorbing immense tactical pressure to emerge with a 1-1 draw. The contest was defined by Forest's ability to maintain their narrow 3-4-2-1 block against a Porto side that dominated possession (52%) and created significantly better openings. While Porto's early opener suggested a long night for the English side, a bizarre Martim Fernandes own goal in the 13th minute provided the lifeline that Vítor Pereira’s men refused to relinquish.

The second half was largely a story of desperate interventions and structural discipline. Porto finished the match with an Expected Goals (xG) of 1.92 compared to Forest’s meagre 0.26, a statistic that highlights just how much the visitors relied on their back line and goalkeeper. With 31 clearances and 13 interceptions recorded, Forest demonstrated the tactical maturity required to survive on the continent, frustrating the Portuguese giants until the final whistle.

Goalkeeper & defence

Stefan Ortega - 8/10

The standout performer for the visitors. Ortega was the primary reason Forest stayed level, making 7 vital saves as Porto peppered his goal with 8 shots on target. His handling under the high ball was impeccable, providing a sense of calm to a back three that was often stretched by Porto's wide rotations.

Murillo - 7/10

An authoritative presence in the heart of the defence for the first 45 minutes. He led the team in successful aerial duels before being replaced at half-time. His ability to step out and intercept play was crucial in stifling early transitions, though his withdrawal forced a reshuffle in the second period.

Morato - 7/10

Tasked with managing the physical threat of Porto's front line, Morato excelled in his positioning. He contributed significantly to the team's 31 clearances, often being the one to head away dangerous crosses that flashed across the six-yard box.

Zach Abbott - 6/10

The youngster faced a steep learning curve against high-calibre opposition. While he was occasionally caught out by the movement of Wendel Gomes, his recovery pace was essential. He stayed disciplined within the low block and didn't allow his head to drop after the early Porto pressure.

Midfield

Dilane Bakwa - 5/10

An underwhelming night for the wing-back, who struggled to exert influence on the counter-attack. He found it difficult to track Martim Fernandes’ overlapping runs and was eventually substituted in the 60th minute after failing to record a successful cross.

Ryan Yates - 7/10

A typical captain’s performance in the engine room. Yates was the tactical anchor, constantly screening the back three and disrupting Porto’s rhythm. His 4 fouls committed were tactical and necessary, effectively breaking up the hosts' momentum in the final third.

Dan Ndoye - 6/10

Ndoye offered energy and industry but lacked the final ball to truly punish Porto on the break. He worked tirelessly to cover the ground in transition, though his passing accuracy suffered as the game wore on and fatigue set in.

Nicolas Dominguez - 6/10

The Argentine provided the necessary grit alongside Yates. He was efficient in his distribution but spent most of the night chasing shadows as Porto recycled possession through the middle. His work rate, however, was undeniable.

Attack

Morgan Gibbs-White - 6/10

Forest's creative spark was largely extinguished by Porto's deep-lying midfielders. He struggled to find pockets of space between the lines and was restricted to just a few touches in the attacking third before being hauled off for fresh legs in the hour mark.

James McAtee - 5/10

McAtee found the physical nature of the game challenging. He showed flashes of technical quality but was often bullied off the ball by Porto's defenders. He lacked the clinical edge required to make his few openings count.

Chris Wood - 5/10

An isolated figure for the 46 minutes he was on the pitch. While his hold-up play was occasionally useful, he lacked the service to be a genuine goal threat. His substitution at half-time was a tactical move to introduce more pace into the transition.

Substitutes & manager

Igor Jesus - 6/10

Introduced at half-time for Wood, he offered a more mobile threat but still struggled to test Diogo Costa in the Porto goal.

Nikola Milenkovic - 7/10

Replaced Murillo and was immense in the air during the final 20 minutes, ensuring Forest held onto the draw.

Omari Hutchinson - 6/10

Brought a much-needed energy boost to the right flank, though his final product remained erratic.

Neco Williams - 6/10

Offered better defensive coverage than Bakwa for the final half-hour.

Ibrahim Sangare - N/A

A late introduction to shore up the midfield.

Vítor Pereira - 7/10

The manager deserves credit for his reactive changes. Recognising that his side was being overrun, the half-time double substitution helped stabilise the defensive structure and secured a vital point against his former club.