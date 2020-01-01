'Nothing is lost yet' - Cameroon's Nchout shifts focus to Chile after shock Zambia defeat

The Indomitable Lionesses were beaten to an Olympic spot on Tuesday but the forward has turned her sights on the playoff ticket

Cameroon striker Ajara Nchout has shifted focus to the Tokyo Olympic Games playoff against Chile after they were knocked out the African Women's qualifiers by Zambia on Tuesday.

The 2012 London participants were knocked out by their Southern African opponents on away goals despite a 3-2 first leg win in Yaounde following a 2-1 second leg defeat in Lusaka.

The Central Africans will be hoping to avoid missing the global showpiece for the second time on the bounce after they missed Rio 2016 at the expense of Zimbabwe.

After the defeat at Nkoloma Stadium, the Valerenga striker insists nothing is lost yet as she assures they will leave nothing to chance against the South Americans to qualify for the Tokyo 2020.

"We lost to Zambia (3-2 / 2-1), nothing is lost yet," Nchout posted on her official Instagram page on Wednesday.

"Tokyo remains in the realm of possibility. We will work hard to validate the ticket against Chile.

"Thank you for your support, we still need your support and your positive vibes. Together we are stronger."

Cameroon will host Chile in the first leg away on April 9 before a trip to the South American nation for the second leg on April 15.