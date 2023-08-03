Not over until it is over! Morocco silence critics by defeating Colombia to advance in Women's World Cup

Morocco have defied the odds to defeat Colombia 1-0 in Women's World Cup to advance to the Round of 16 while Germany and South Korea crash out.

Morocco beat Colombia on Thursday

They finish second in Group H

The 2022 Wafcon finalists advance, Germany eliminated

WHAT HAPPENED: The Atlas Lionesses started the match on a high, pushing forward with every chance they got.

Colombia gave as much as they received, trying to get an early goal to destabilize their opponent and stand a chance of winning their third match in the group.

When it seemed both teams will head to the break still tied 0-0, the South Americans gave away a penalty much to the delight of the Moroccan supporters.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak rose to the occasion, but the Powerpuff Girls' keeper Catalina Perez kept the ball out. The rebound, however, fell to Sakina Ouzraoui who passed it to the advancing Anissa Lahmari. The latter did well to hit the target to score what turned out the only goal of the match.

Colombia had decent chances after the break, but excellent goalkeeping from Khadija Errmichi and a bit of luck ensured the Atlas Lionesses seal their place in the last 16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win for Morocco completes an impressive turn-around after their opening 6-0 loss against Germany.

The Atlas Lionesses finish as runners-up in Group H having won two games; Colombia top the pool despite the loss, as Germany and South Korea crash out.

The two nations played to a 1-1 draw in a match played at Brisbane Stadium. Morocco now join Nigeria and South Africa in the knockout phase.

THE BIGGEST LOSER: Germany are undoubtedly the biggest losers here. Having started the competition on a high, many expected them to advance, but the loss against Colombia and Thursday's draw have worked against them.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Morocco will now play France in the knockout phase on Tuesday at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide.