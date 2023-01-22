Everton owner Farhad Moshiri did not give a conclusive answer when asked if manager Frank Lampard would get the axe.

Moshiri refused to comment on Lampard future

Toffees winless in last 10 games

West Ham beat Everton 2-0 in game dubbed 'El Sackio'

WHAT HAPPENED? Jarrod Bowen scored twice in the first half as West Ham secured a comprehensive win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. The result leaves the Toffees languishing in 19th with 15 points from 20 games, with Lampard now under serious pressure. But club owner Moshiri did not have a proper answer when quizzed about the head coach's future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, Moshiri said: "I can't comment. It's not my decision."

Lampard, on the other hand, suggested that he is not worried about losing his job as he told the BBC: "I don't get that far down the line to fear. I absolutely don't fear [being sacked], I'm proud to do the job. I just do my job. I get up every day and think how we can get a bit better - it's as simple as that.

"We had a big fight and stayed in the league [last season]. We lost Richarlison and now have tried to build around that, so it is normal we are fighting again when other clubs are trying to move on. History moves on and nothing gives you the right to be in their league. If you don't move you will hit tough times. We are in tough times and everyone has to try to move forward. It is impossible for me to jump into the future. Last season we were five points shy of safety with five or six games to go, but as a club we have to move together. I cannot complain about the spirit of the players and how they approached the game. They may have passed it slow but we didn't find it in the final third."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard took over from Rafael Benitez last year and kept them afloat in the Premier League after the Toffees were struggling in the first half of the season. But in the ongoing campaign, Everton are once again faltering and have failed to register a win in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? Lampard's charges next take on league leaders Arsenal on February 4.