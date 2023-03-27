'Not interested' - Josko Gvardiol deals transfer blow to Real Madrid & Premier League clubs with dismissive update

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol has dismissed transfer talk amid links with a number of top European clubs.

Refused to be dragged into transfer talk

Insisted that Leipzig don't want to sell him

Acknowledged he has to 'be careful with what I say'

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol has reportedly been on the radar of a number of top clubs after turning in a standout World Cup. Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and more are all interested in the Croatian.

But Gvardiol refused to be dragged into any transfer talk, insisting that the club don't want to sell him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The club is not interested in selling me this summer, so there is no point in talking about anything else," Gvardiol said in a press conference (via Net.hr). "The most important thing is to finish this season in Leipzig in the best possible way,"

He also admitted that he's had to deal with more attention since the World Cup: "My life hasn't changed after the World Cup, I'm still the same me. I hope to keep focus on what I'm doing and be the best possible version of myself. Unfortunately, I can't avoid the attention I'm getting, I have to be careful what I say. Sometimes I wish there was less attention, but I have to live with it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The centre-back almost completed a move to Chelsea last summer, with the London club offering €88 million (£77m/$90m) for his services. However, Gvardiol penned a new contract instead, extending his deal until 2027. That has done little to quash talk of a transfer, though.

WHAT NEXT? Gvardiol will be in the mix as Croatia take on Turkey in their Euro 2024 qualifying group on Tuesday evening. After that, he will join up with 5th-placed Leipzig as they look to push for a top four finish in the Bundesliga.