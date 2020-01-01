‘Not healthy debate’ – Bogere responds to Mayanja comparison

Questions have always been raised on who, among the former Uganda internationals, should be considered greater than the other

Steven Bogere has responded to the debate that has often attempted to compare his greatness with Jackson Mayanja.

Both were key members of the Uganda national team during their playing days but Bogere has stated the debate "is not healthy", although he accepts the fact Maynja found the back of the net more often.

“That debate is not healthy but if I am to say something about it, Mayanja scored more goals than me, but I assisted more than he did,” Bogere told Sports Nation.

“He is a junior to me because he [Mayanja] arrived at the scene when I am retiring. He replaced me just like I replaced Philip Omondi. I remember Omondi was even made a number nine in the national team for me to play in that attacking role.

“My main role was to make goals because I was an attacking midfielder and I did deliver to the best of my knowledge. If we are talking about making assists, I will be happy to debate.

“I remember there was a time I put down the whole defence including the goalkeeper then waited for a striker to arrive.”

The Ugandan coach also claimed he is the one who made the Cranes and SC Villa great and not Majidu Musisi.

“I have a big block on Musisi and Charles Letti; I literally made them. Majidu came to the limelight thanks to my assists,” he added.

“Majidu was a young boy to me, he went on and improved with time and gained experience courtesy of playing alongside us.”

Internationally, Bogere and Musisi helped Uganda reclaim the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 1989 after they had failed to win it in the previous 12 years.

At SC Villa, Bogere was a key man as the Jogoos – record Ugandan Premier League champions with 16 titles – won consecutive doubles in 1988 and 1989. He also lifted the league trophy again in 1990.

The famous former Crane started his career at Millers FC in the 1980s before he played for Tobacco FC, Spear Motors, Nile FC and later joined the Jogoos, where he enjoyed unprecedented success.

Bogere was in charge of UPDF when they earned promotion to the Premier League last season but was dropped and Kefa Kisala appointed in his place.