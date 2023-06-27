'I am not giving up' - Liverpool transfer target Ryan Gravenberch sends firm message to Bayern Munich chiefs

Liverpool may have to end their supposed interest in Ryan Gravenberch, with the Dutch midfielder saying that he is not “giving up” at Bayern Munich.

Difficult first season in Germany

Linked with moves elsewhere

Dutch star determined to prove worth

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international endured a testing debut campaign at the Allianz Arena in 2022-23, with just three Bundesliga starts made while finding the target only once through 33 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old has seen a summer transfer speculated on as a result, with Premier League giants from Anfield said to be keen, but the highly-rated playmaker is determined to make his mark in Germany.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gravenberch has told Algemeen Dagblad when quizzed on his future plans: “I am assuming that I will still be at Bayern next season. That is how I am really in it. I am at a top three club in the world. I think that’s beautiful and special. I am not giving up just like that. My goal is still to succeed at Bayern.”|

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern invested an initial €18 million (£15m/$20m) in Gravenberch’s potential when prising him away from Ajax in 2022, but have not been entirely convinced by what he has to offer and are being linked with more reinforcements in their engine room.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool remain in the market for more midfielders of their own, having already snapped up Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, and will continue to keep a close eye on Gravenberch’s situation as an exit door remains ajar in Bavaria.