Still not enough? Chelsea set to make improved £70m transfer bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly readying an improved £70 million ($92m) bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but even that may not get a deal done.

Blues eager to reinforce engine room

Ecuadorian star open to a move

Seagulls setting big asking price

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have been tracking the highly-rated Ecuador international for some time, with big-money offers tabled during the January transfer window. Interest has been retained despite seeing Caicedo sign a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have already seen a £60m ($79m) approach knocked back this summer, but they are prepared to keep asking questions of Brighton. Standard Sport reports that Caicedo has already agreed personal terms with the Blues, with those at Stamford Bridge hoping that Premier League rivals on the South Coast can be talked into lowering their demands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Brighton are, however, said to be holding out for closer to £100m ($131m) – with Declan Rice’s £105m ($137m) move to Arsenal setting the standard for deals involving holding midfielders. Caicedo is just 21 years of age and Chelsea will need to dig deep in order to acquire his current ability and future potential.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Caicedo has admitted that he “can’t say no” to Chelsea, as he looks to link up with a “historic and beautiful team”, and those in west London – led by new head coach Mauricio Pochettino – will continue to push for a deal as they have seen midfielders N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek depart this summer.