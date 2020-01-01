Norwich player tests positive for coronavirus as Premier League confirms two Covid-19 cases in latest round of testing

With the return of England's top flight just days away, two more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus

Two individuals at two Premier League clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 after the latest round of testing.

Norwich have confirmed that one of the two positive cases is one of their players, and that the player in question will now self-isolate for seven days.

A total of 1,200 tests were carried out over June 11 and June 12, ahead of the league's return to action on June 17.

The new confirmed tests take the total of positive cases to 16, from 8687 tests carried out.

