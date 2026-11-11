Norway sweat on Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard fitness as Staale Solbakken refuses to reveal key duo's training absence

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Norway are facing a nervous wait over the availability of superstars Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard after both players were notable absentees from Tuesday's training session. Manager Staale Solbakken remained tight-lipped regarding the specific nature of their issues as the squad prepares for pivotal Nations League fixtures against Wales and Denmark.

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Solbakken coy on star duo

The Norwegian national team has been hit by a wave of fitness concerns, with Haaland and Odegaard among a large group of players missing from the grass on Tuesday. Their absence comes at a critical time for Solbakken, who is attempting to finalise his plans for the upcoming clash against Wales at Ullevaal Stadium. Despite the high-profile nature of the absentees, the head coach was reluctant to provide a detailed medical breakdown of the situation.

When pressed on why his two most influential players were not involved in the session, Solbakken initially described the reasons as "small things." He later expanded slightly on the secrecy surrounding his squad's health, suggesting that he is often criticised for being too transparent with the media. "I am the coach who gets the most flak because I am far too open about this. It's not allowed, really. These are small things in terms of there being some minor knocks. But there is no reason not to believe that this will be very good," he stated, as quoted by Aftenposten.

Extensive injury list grows

Haaland and Odegaard were not the only players restricted to indoor work or recovery sessions. Solbakken confirmed that as many as six or seven players were unable to participate in the full session at Lillestrom's training ground. The list of absentees includes several key starters, such as Leo Skiri Ostigard, Antonio Nusa, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Jorgen Strand Larsen, and Kristoffer Ajer. This extensive injury list has forced the coaching staff to manage the group carefully to avoid further setbacks.

Despite the high number of players on the sidelines, Solbakken remains confident that the majority of his 23-man squad will be available for selection by the weekend. He estimated that "21 to 22" players should be fit to feature, though he admitted there is genuine doubt surrounding a couple of individuals. One of those is Crystal Palace striker Strand Larsen, who is scheduled for a medical check on Wednesday to determine his status for the Wales match.

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Mystery over final fitness concerns

While Strand Larsen was named as a doubt, Solbakken remained intentionally vague about the identity of the second player facing a race against time. "The other one we have to wait with," the coach said, refusing to divulge any further information. This cryptic approach has left fans guessing whether one of the Premier League stars is carrying a more serious issue than the "minor knocks" initially suggested by the manager during the press conference.

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The tactical preparations for the Wales game are further complicated by these lingering fitness questions. Norway currently sit in a competitive position in their group, but the prospect of facing a disciplined Welsh side without their primary attacking catalysts is a daunting one. Solbakken will be hoping for positive news from the medical department over the next 48 hours to ensure he can field his strongest possible XI in Oslo before the team travels to Copenhagen to face Denmark.

The goalkeeper dilemma

Beyond the outfield injury concerns, Norway are also dealing with an unresolved battle for the number one jersey. The competition between Orjan Nyland and Egil Selvik has been a major talking point throughout recent camps, and Solbakken is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding who will start on Saturday. He confirmed that a plan is in place but has not yet shared the final decision with the players involved or the public.

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When asked if he had informed the goalkeepers of his choice, Solbakken replied with a blunt "no," adding that he had not spoken to anyone about the selection yet. He insisted that the decision-making process remains a private matter between himself, the goalkeepers, and coach Frode Grodas. "It may well be that they know more than you do," he teased.