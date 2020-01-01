'North Africa is sh*t, I do not advise any player to go there' - Uganda defender Muleme

The defender has also urged players to be psychologically prepared for tough times when they get the opportunity to play in Europe

Uganda international Isaac Muleme has hit out at North Africa and advised players from the region not to transfer there.

The left-back had a short stint with Hars el-Hodod Sporting Club in the 2017/18 season, where he made 13 appearances and scored one goal. A year later, he moved to FK Viktoria Zizkov in the Czech Republic.

The 27-year-old still curses his time in Egypt, saying some people judge players over pay disputes without knowing all the facts.

More teams

"To be honest, in North Africa they don’t want to pay players but people just keep judging us without knowing the truth," Muleme told Sports Nation.

"I was there before, I know how they treat players. North Africa is sh*t and I do not advise any player to go there."

The full-back, who has made 39 appearances for the Cranes played for FC Nitra, Slovakia, on loan, but has made a return to Viktoria Zizkov.

He has revealed the challenges he has to face day in, day out in the European country.

"Here, they do speak Czech only, they want to promote their language, few people speak English " Muleme continued.

"[At Nitra] they speak English and it is easy to associate with people although it is a small country, but the level of competition in the Czech Republic is better."

The experienced defender has also explained why any player wishing to play in Europe should be psychologically prepared in order to be successful.

"They do not eat fresh food, it is always kept in the fridge. The weather is not what I am used to; [There is] winter, autumn, and summer. It gets tough," he said.

Muleme had joined Viktoria Zizkov in February last year from the Alexandria-based side Haras El Hodood FC.

He is a product of the defunct SC Villa Academy, Jogoo Young, that produced many of the players of the current Uganda generation.

Article continues below

In his home country, Muleme has featured for boyhood club SC Villa in more than one stint, defunct SC Victoria University, and KCCA FC.

He was part of the Cranes team that featured at the Chan finals in 2014, 2016, and 2018.