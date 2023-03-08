'Nonsense!' - Marcus Rashford fires back at claims Man Utd GAVE UP during embarrassing 7-0 Anfield rout

Marcus Rashford has denied that Manchester United 'gave up' in their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool and explained the reasons behind their dismal performance

Claims United did not throw in towel at Anfield

Determination to get back into game led to lack of organisation

Wants to make amends against Real Betis

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward said the reason for United's worst ever Premier League defeat was that they were so determined to get back into the game, they let their heads go against Jurgen Klopp's rampant side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We didn’t give up, that’s nonsense," Rashford told a press conference before United's Europa League clash with Real Betis. "We were unorganised, yes, communication was bad, yes, that’s why we conceded the goals. But it comes down to the fact that I believe everyone was trying to get back into the game that much, we came away from the team’s principles in and out of possession."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The forward said the main problem during United's abysmal second half was a lack of communication. "I felt like the forwards were just trying to press as a unit but we weren’t connected with the midfield. And then the same with the midfield and the defence. We were trying to get a grip of the game at 2-0 and 3-0, we were talking but I don't think we were really in agreement of what to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United were left shell-shocked by the historic thrashing as it came during an outstanding run in all competitions. They do, however, still have the chance to win the FA Cup, the Europa League and finish in the top three in the Premier League. Rashford added: "Listen, it’s happened and the only thing we can do is learn from it and move on. I’m happy and grateful we have another game quickly because we have an opportunity to take a step forward from the last game and put it behind us."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After hosting Real Betis in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg, United take on struggling Southampton on Sunday in the Premier League.