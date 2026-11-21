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Noni Madueke has delivered a candid assessment of Arsenal's performance following their dramatic 2-2 draw against Newcastle United on Saturday. Despite scoring the crucial equaliser to maintain the Gunners' cushion at the top of the Premier League, the winger was frustrated by a lapse in concentration that nearly cost them the match.

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A tale of two halves at St James' Park

Arsenal winger Madueke has expressed his disappointment with the team's inability to maintain their dominance during a frustrating afternoon on Tyneside. The Premier League leaders looked to be in total control during the opening period, but they eventually had to settle for a point after a chaotic second half saw the momentum shift heavily in favour of the Magpies.

Reflecting on the nature of the contest, Madueke provided his analysis to Sky Sports immediately after the final whistle. The England international suggested that the visitors were perhaps guilty of complacency after a commanding start to the game. 'A game of two halves is fair,' the winger explained. 'I thought we were outstanding in the first half and should have gone in with a minimum three-goal lead. In the end I think 2-2 is a fair result,' he added.

The draw at St James' Park brings an end to a stellar run of five consecutive Premier League victories for the north London side. While they remain comfortably at the summit of the table, six points clear of second-placed Brighton - who travel to Hull on Sunday with a game in hand - Newcastle stay 12th on 13 points from 11 matches.

Eze and Madueke lead the attack

The game started brightly for the visitors when Eberechi Eze opened the scoring after 33 minutes, following excellent work from Kai Havertz to dispossess Lewis Hall. Madueke was full of praise for his team-mate's contribution to the early tactical dominance. 'It's amazing for him. He made a great run and finished great. He set us off and that was the catalyst for a lot of momentum we had in the first half,' he noted.

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However, the narrative shifted when a rare lapse from Martin Odegaard gifted Harvey Barnes an equaliser, followed by Malick Thiaw putting Newcastle ahead. With David Raya forced off through injury, Arsenal looked vulnerable until Madueke took matters into his own hands with 12 minutes remaining. His low effort found a way through a crowded penalty area, and while Lukas Hornicek might feel he should have kept it out, the goal was a testament to Madueke's persistence and tactical awareness throughout the afternoon.

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Sticking to the tactical blueprint

The core of Madueke's frustration stemmed from a 20-minute period following the half-time interval where Arsenal lost their grip on the match. After looking untouchable in the first 45 minutes, a series of errors allowed Newcastle to seize the initiative. 'The second half, we weren't at our standard in the first 20 minutes and when you give this crowd and team belief it's difficult,' Madueke admitted.

Arsenal's failure to adhere to their tactical instructions was a recurring theme in the post-match discussion, bringing an end to a 21-game run of Premier League matches without a draw since their 2-2 stalemate against Wolves back in February. Madueke was blunt about the team's loss of focus, suggesting that the comfortable nature of the first half might have worked against them. 'You know what to expect from Newcastle at home. The first 20 minutes of the second half is us not sticking by our own principles. I don't know if we were too relaxed after our first-half performance,' the winger confessed.

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Individual growth and managerial trust

For Madueke, the goal was the result of specific instructions from Mikel Arteta regarding his positioning and movement in the final third. The winger revealed that he has been working closely with the coaching staff to improve his anticipation. 'The manager has been on me about being ahead of the game, I gambled and tried to stay onside. When I got the ball with that space I knew I had to score,' he explained.

Despite the collective frustration regarding the dropped points, Madueke remains positive about his personal trajectory and his role within the squad. He currently feels he is in a good place developmentally, even if he acknowledges there is more work to be done to reach his full potential. 'I feel good. There are still things I can improve on but I feel trust from my coach and team-mates,' the winger concluded.