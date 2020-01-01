Nokman believes MFL president Hamidin will secure broadcast deal in time

Two club officials have spoken in defence of MFL president Hamidin Amin's ability to finalise league sponsorships and broadcast deal for 2020.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Two club officials have spoken in defence of Malaysian Football League (MFL) president Datuk Hamidin Amin's ability to finalise league sponsorships and broadcast deal for the 2020 season, ahead of its scheduled kickoff on February 28.

The Malaysian competitions organiser underwent major shake-ups late last year, through the departure of CEO Kevin Ramalingam and the stepping down of president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim. Malaysian FA (FAM) president Hamidin was voted in, and his FAM veep Ab Ghani Hassan was appointed as Kevin's replacement.

In an interview produced by MFL's media department, Kuala Lumpur secretary-general Nokman Mustaffa expressed his belief that Hamidin will use the experience he has gained as FAM chief to finalise deals that will benefit Super League and Premier League clubs this year.

"I am confident of Hamidin's ability as MFL president. I've known him for a long time, and throughout that time I've known him as someone who will fulfill his promise. Competition partners (clubs) have to be patient because he had assumed the post only recently, late last year, but I know he will find title sponsors eventually. We have all seen the improvements shown by FAM.

"Everyone needs to stay calm because the issue of sponsorship isn't a straightforward one. If more pressure is put, the trouble will grow bigger.

"The amounts that will be received as part of the broadcast deal is not an issue, we have to accept them as he is doing the best that he can for all the partners," said Nokman.

Nokman Mustaffa. Photo by MFL

This sentiment was echoed by Felda United secretary-general, Afizal Abu Othman.

"The announcement that will come is a positive development, because the job of finding sponsors is not an easy one. And I want to thank Hamidin for doing his best. Last year was a challenging time and Felda United understand the difficulties faced by MFL. I think every partner is willing to provide assistance if needed.

"On the matter of the broadcast deal, I hope that matches will also be broadcast on the television so that more viewers can watch them, which in turn will attract more sponsors."

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account!