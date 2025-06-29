‘Nobody knows’ - Lionel Messi yet to make 2026 World Cup decision as Inter Miami superstar prepares for Argentina ‘swansong’

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his 2026 World Cup involvement and “nobody knows” whether the Argentine GOAT will grace that event.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The expectation is that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner will form part of his country’s plans when they look to defend a global title in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi remains very much part of the Albiceleste set-up for now.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He is up to 193 caps and 112 international goals and continues to provide inspiration as a talismanic captain. Messi has, however, remained coy regarding his plans for another major tournament.

DID YOU KNOW?

Argentina are hoping to have their iconic No.10 at Lionel Scaloni’s disposal next summer, but Messi will turn 39 during FIFA’s flagship event. With that in mind, no decisions when it comes to long-term plans are being made.

WHAT BALAGUE SAID

Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport: “!What about next summer's World Cup? Nobody knows, least of all, Messi himself. At the moment he is just taking it game by game, tournament by tournament.

“If he renews and stays in America, he'll evaluate the situation when he needs to, but for the time being he is just taking things step by step.

“Everyone involved wants to see him leading Argentina at the World Cup in America in a year's time. But he has not indicated to anyone what his final decision is. That is how you have to deal with Messi: let him take the decision at his own time. But the suspicion is that the 2026 World Cup could be his swansong with the national team.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Messi is currently gracing a FIFA-organised event, with Inter Miami making history as the only MLS side to have reached the last-16 of the Club World Cup. They are due to face Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.