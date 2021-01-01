No World Cup, No Olympics: Troost-Ekong reveals biggest football achievement

The 27-year-old has identified his highlight since he commenced his football career 13 years ago

William Troost-Ekong stated that helping Watford return to the Premier League is his biggest achievement in football, overlooking his participation in the World Cup and Olympics.

After two seasons at Serie A outfit Udinese, the Nigeria international joined the Hornets on a five-year deal.

For the centre-back, the ambition of featuring in the English top-flight fuelled that move, however, that decision sparked mixed reactions from football fans.

Nonetheless, the dream came true after the Vicarage Road giants silenced Millwall 1-0 on April 24, with Senegal international Ismaila Sarr netting the lone goal.

Troost-Ekong helped Nigeria win a bronze medal at the London Olympics as well as playing at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia. Instead, he picked the Hornets’ Premier League return as his proudest moment.

"Playing for the Super Eagles was one of the biggest achievements in my young career,” the former Gent and Bursaspor man told ESPN.

"I have had other moments in time that meant a lot to me, like the promotion with FC Dordrecht when I was 20 or 21 and also playing consistently in Turkey.

"Playing in the Serie A, playing at the World Cup, Olympics, there are so many different moments.

"But I feel like this one means a lot more now because it's been a real long-term goal [to play in the Premier League]... to achieve that, by achieving all these smaller goals along the way, that's why this one means even more.

"I was a young kid growing up in the Netherlands and just had a dream of playing professional football at the highest level, which was the Premier League at the time.

"So, I feel very privileged to have had this journey and to make a full circle. But it's something that I've worked on for a long time."

He also disclosed the choice to join the English second-tier side was his while stating he has no regrets about that.

"I think this is probably another thing that I'm very proud of," he continued.

"When I made the decision to come to Watford, of course, that was something that I thought about very carefully and discussed with Gino Pozzo, who is the owner of Watford, and my family, too.

"Because this is the kind of decision where you have to kind of swallow your pride, because, of course, there's the prestige of playing in Serie A. And that was one of the biggest leagues in the world.

"I was really enjoying myself there, and my family was at home as well. But to come back to England and to the Championship, where there's the prospect of living my dream of being able to get to the Premier League, was a chance I felt I had to take.”