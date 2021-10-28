'No oil money in Wrexham!' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McEIhenney set sights on Premier League rise

Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney affirmed that they have big ambitions for the National League club - even if any oil money they might possess is of in edible rather than fuel form.

The pair took over at the Racecourse Ground in a deal that was completed at the start of 2021.

And their first press conference in charge caused quite a stir on Thursday as they continued a visit which has captured the attention of fans of the Welsh side.

What was said?

"As a sporting fan I would want the owner to say we're going to win the championship and do it as quickly as we can. Whether that's this year, or next year or the year after. You want that level of optimism," McElhenney explained.

"Why not dream big? I read that fans of a certain team that oil money was coming into Wrexham. I can confirm I have no stocks in oil."

Reynolds added that he and his associate have "olive oil money," but that his and McElhenney's commitment to Wrexham was "110 per cent".

The bigger picture

Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance on Tuesday for their first match since taking over at Wrexham as the club took on Maidenhead away from home.

The Conference Premier clash finished in Maidenhead's favour, though, as despite a strong comeback to tie at 2-2 the Welsh side ultimately went down to a 3-2 defeat.

They currently sit 11th in the fifth tier of English football, six points off the promotion play-off spots.

We didn’t want our first win to be away anyway.☺️ Congrats to @MUFCYorkRoad on a tough game. See you at Y Cae Ras @Wrexham_AFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/74Ucxk9Wwr — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) October 27, 2021

"Football is a staggering, heart-breaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I'm never sleeping again ever, ever," Reynolds wrote on Twitter following the game, while McElhenney offered his congratulations to Maidenhead following the pair's surprise visit - while pointing out that he would prefer to get off the mark in front of Wrexham's own fans.

