No need for Fufa to consult clubs on fate of UPL - Bainamani

The federation relied on its own rules and regulations to cancel the league and declared Vipers SC champions

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) Chief Executive Officer Bernard Bainamani has explained why there was no need to hold a meeting with clubs before deciding the fate of the 2019/20 season.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) ended the Premier League and the Fufa Big League, going on to declare champions and relegate teams.

Basing his argument on why there was no need to hold consultative meetings, Bainamani cited regulations put in place to govern situations like the one presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows,” Fufa's rule 18 (II) reads.

“Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by Terms of Conditions [ToC] to determine the league positions.

“A total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played. Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the Fufa Competition rules.”

Bainamani feels there was no need to restart the league since the suspended one had to run until June 30 so Fufa's move to invoke the above-mentioned articles was the best way to go.

“Application of the provisions of the rules that are clear and known doesn’t necessarily require to convene a meeting or do consultations with participating clubs,” Bainamani told Football256.

“Specifically, the application of rule 18 in the current circumstances didn’t require the involvement of participating clubs. The rule is very clear and applicable to the current force Majeure [Covid-19 and lockdown].

“Many think the decision was rushed, but it wasn’t given that the government slapped a lockdown on human activities including sports. The lockdown is still in force up to June 2.

“Considering that Fufa's football season ends on June 30th, Fufa deemed it necessary to declare the leagues over due to limited time to complete these leagues plus the uncertainty surrounding when the government will lift the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Vipers SC's full-back Paul Willa has explained how they faced their season to lead and eventual declared champions.

“It has always been teamwork at the club that had led us to this season championship it has never been easy but we managed every situation because every game was a final,” Willa told Kawowo Sports.

“Since day one, it was God. Special thanks go to the club president, fans, teammates, coaches for the hard work and commitment that everyone has invested in this championship.”

Willa was signed by the Venoms from Police FC at the beginning of the cancelled campaign.